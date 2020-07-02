Queen Letizia has found the perfect summer jumpsuit and it costs less than $100

ROYAL STYLE

Queen Letizia’s latest summer style win costs less than $100

The Spanish royal rocked a chic jumpsuit for her visit to the autonomous community of Castile-La Mancha

BY

 Queen Letizia ’s summer style streak continued on Thursday. The Spanish royal visited the autonomous community of Castile-La Mancha wearing a printed jumpsuit from Mango. The flowy design features a bow detail at the waist, v-neckline and short sleeves—even better, the chic number currently retails for $79.99. Letizia accessorized her stylish look with a Massimo Dutti crossbody bag, statement hoop earrings and Mint and Rose espadrille wedges. As with her recent summer engagements, the mom of two beat the heat styling her dark tresses into a ponytail.

RELATED:

Spanish Princesses carry out a royal first with Queen Letizia and King Felipe

 
Queen Letizia looked stylish in a Mango jumpsuit on July 2©Getty Images
Queen Letizia looked stylish in a Mango jumpsuit on July 2

Letizia and  King Felipe , who was dressed in a striped button-down shirt and trousers, both sported protective face masks for the outing on July 2.  Princess Leonor  and  Infanta Sofia ’s parents began their day at the ASPADEC Association’s headquarters. The non-profit organization is dedicated to the inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities in society.

The royals toured the Occupational Center and School-Farm “El Terminillo” of ASPADEC. Letizia and Felipe posed for a group photo in the garden area and were presented with the Gold insignia of the association’s commemorative 40th anniversary. Following their tour of the ASPADEC facilities, the King and Queen made their way to the Plaza Mayor of Cuenca. From there, the couple walked to the Museo de Arte Abstracto Español (Museum of Spanish Abstract Art), where they viewed different exhibits.

The Spanish monarchs visited the ASPADEC Association headquarters in Cuenca, Spain©WireImage
The Spanish monarchs visited the ASPADEC Association headquarters in Cuenca, Spain

The Queen and King’s visit to Castilla-La Mancha is the latest stop on their tour of Spain’s autonomous communities. Letizia and Felipe are traveling around the country to support the recovery of tourist, economic and social activity following the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, the royal couple traveled to Seville, where Letizia showed off her tan and toned arms in a blue printed midi dress by Adolfo Dominguez.

The royal couple is visiting autonomous communities in Spain©WireImage
The royal couple is visiting autonomous communities in Spain

Letizia and Felipe have also visited the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands. The Queen stunned in summer dresses from Maje and Zara for both of the trips last month. “We have to raise our spirits and we have to, together, with the aid that is necessary with European solidarity, begin to lift the country again,” King Felipe said during the first stop of their tour in June. “We are recovering, facing a very difficult situation, a very steep uphill, in order to make a real recovery in the economy, social needs and expectations for the future.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read More