Queen Letizia has found the perfect summer jumpsuit and it costs less than $100

Queen Letizia ’s summer style streak continued on Thursday. The Spanish royal visited the autonomous community of Castile-La Mancha wearing a printed jumpsuit from Mango. The flowy design features a bow detail at the waist, v-neckline and short sleeves—even better, the chic number currently retails for $79.99. Letizia accessorized her stylish look with a Massimo Dutti crossbody bag, statement hoop earrings and Mint and Rose espadrille wedges. As with her recent summer engagements, the mom of two beat the heat styling her dark tresses into a ponytail.

©Getty Images Queen Letizia looked stylish in a Mango jumpsuit on July 2

Letizia and King Felipe , who was dressed in a striped button-down shirt and trousers, both sported protective face masks for the outing on July 2. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia ’s parents began their day at the ASPADEC Association’s headquarters. The non-profit organization is dedicated to the inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities in society.

The royals toured the Occupational Center and School-Farm “El Terminillo” of ASPADEC. Letizia and Felipe posed for a group photo in the garden area and were presented with the Gold insignia of the association’s commemorative 40th anniversary. Following their tour of the ASPADEC facilities, the King and Queen made their way to the Plaza Mayor of Cuenca. From there, the couple walked to the Museo de Arte Abstracto Español (Museum of Spanish Abstract Art), where they viewed different exhibits.

©WireImage The Spanish monarchs visited the ASPADEC Association headquarters in Cuenca, Spain

The Queen and King’s visit to Castilla-La Mancha is the latest stop on their tour of Spain’s autonomous communities. Letizia and Felipe are traveling around the country to support the recovery of tourist, economic and social activity following the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, the royal couple traveled to Seville, where Letizia showed off her tan and toned arms in a blue printed midi dress by Adolfo Dominguez.