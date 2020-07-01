Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece are celebrating 25 years of wedded bliss. The couple commemorated their wedding anniversary on Wednesday, July 1, with heartfelt tributes to one another. The Marie-Chantal childrenswear founder marked the milestone by sharing photos of her and Pavlos. The images gave royal fans a look inside the royals’ stunning home, which features a full length floor mirror and artwork of canines on the walls. “25 years ago I married this Gem! Loved every second of my life with you 💕💕💕 love my flowers by Rob van helden who did our wedding as well 🌸🌸🌸,” Marie-Chantal captioned the post.

©Getty Images Marie-Chantal and Pavlos were married on July 1, 1995 in London

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Pavlos posted a vintage photo of himself giving his bride a kiss on their wedding day, in addition to a photo of Marie-Chantal posing with their anniversary flowers. Alongside the images, the Greek royal penned, “25 years of happiness married to my darling MC ❤️ you are the same beautiful, smart & fun person of 25 years ago. I adore you more than ever and thank you for being the best mother to our five wonderful children. ❤️💙❤️💙🇬🇷🥰.”