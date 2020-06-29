Queen Letizia strikes again with her flawless summer style! The Spanish royal, 47, visited Seville with King Felipe on Monday wearing a pleated midi dress by Adolfo Dominguez. The summer frock features a blue chalk effect print inspired by the trace of color chalk on old blackboards, according to the brand. The grosgrain ribbons around the waist highlighted Letizia’s trim figure, while the halter neckline showed off the royal’s toned, tanned arms. The design originally retailed for $419, but is now on sale for $167. Letizia finished off her summery look with a pair of Macarena wedges and a ponytail.

Queen Letizia turned heads in a printed summer dress by Adolfo Dominguez

King Felipe complemented his wife sporting a blue button-down shirt, which he teamed with slacks and brown leather shoes. Seville is the latest stop on Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia ’s parents’ tour of Spain. The monarchs have been visiting autonomous communities throughout the country to support the recovery of tourist, economic and social activity following the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past week, Letizia and Felipe have traveled to the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands.

The King and Queen, who both wore protective face masks, visited the Royal Alcázar of Seville, the Seville Cathedral, and the Don Bosco social center, in addition to the center’s electricity, hospitality and sewing workshops on June 29. Letizia and Felipe also listened to the activities undertaken by the Seville Polígono Sur Emergency Commission, which was set up to respond to the situation caused by COVID-19, and thanked public and private entities that have been working for several years in the Polígono Sur of Seville to ensure the best living and future conditions for families and neighbors.