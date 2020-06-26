Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia of Spain made a surprise appearance on Friday joining their mom Queen Letizia and dad King Felipe for a remote engagement. The virtual appearance marked the Spanish Princesses’ first official video call. Leonor, 14, Sofia, 13, and the monarchs sat down at Madrid’s Zarzuela Palace for the video conference with the winners of the 2020 Princess of Girona Foundation Awards. At the beginning of the call, King Felipe introduced his firstborn, Leonor, who holds the title of Princess of Girona and is honorary president of the foundation. The future Queen of Spain greeted the winners in Catalan, expressing her regret that the ceremony could not be held on the usual dates due to the current circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.

©Casa de S.M. el Rey The Spanish Princesses participated in their first official video conference on June 26

Per the palace, the conversation was focused on the activities and projects of the foundation, in the context of the situation caused by the novel coronavirus and the needs within the different areas covered by the awards.

Letizia looked effortlessly chic in a green Mango blouse for the virtual engagement. The Queen’s top, which features short batwing sleeves and a round neckline, retails for $45.99. Leonor and Sofia, who both styled their long tresses down, recycled previously worn tops from the Spanish brand Massimo Dutti. Leonor wore a polka dot blouse with ruffled sleeves, while Sofia opted for a striped blue top.

Earlier this month, the Spanish Princesses attended a contemporary flamenco show with Letizia and Felipe in Madrid. The royal sisters publicly stepped out for the first time amid the pandemic last month to remember COVID-19 victims. In light of the pandemic, Leonor and Sofia sent the children of Spain a moving message back in April. “Like millions of kids, we have been in lockdown for a month due to this pandemic, not being able to go to school and trying to carry on the best we can,” Leonor said.