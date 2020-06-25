Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are gearing up to step back into the spotlight. Months after walking away from royal duties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a major career move. The royal couple has signed with the Harry Walker Agency for speaking engagements, HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! confirmed on Wednesday. The Los Angeles Times first reported the news revealing that Archie Harrison ’s parents will be “engaging in moderated discussions and keynote speeches with trade associations, corporations and community forums.”

©Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have signed with the Harry Walker Agency for speaking engagements

The Duke and Duchess will reportedly continue to focus on social issues, including racial injustice, gender equality, mental health and environmental concerns. Meghan and Harry are following in the footsteps of Michelle and Barack Obama, the Clintons, Alex Rodriguez , and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who are all represented by the New York-based agency.

While the royals are carving out their new roles, they aren’t new to the public speaking arena. Meghan and Harry have given numerous speeches over the years. Back in February, the royals attended a private JP Morgan event in Miami, where the Duke spoke about mental health and losing his mother Princess Diana. Meghan and Harry officially stepped away from royal life in March. With their new revised roles, the Duke and Duchess have permission to earn their own income and the ability to pursue their own private charitable interests. The Sussexes are now residing in Los Angeles with their son Archie, who turned one last month.

©Getty Images The Duke and Duchess stepped away from royal duties in March of 2020

In April, the pair announced their plans to launch their new charitable organization called Archewell. “Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ – the Greek word meaning ’source of action.’ We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right,” Meghan and Harry said of their organization.