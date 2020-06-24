Meghan Markle and Prince Harry carry out secret visit in L.A.: See photos

The Cambridges aren’t the only royal family members baking these days. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry rolled up their sleeves and put on hairnets, in addition to their face masks, as they helped prepare food with staff from Homeboy Industries, a social justice organization, this week. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex secretly visited the gang intervention, rehab and re-entry program located in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 23. Aside from getting their hands dirty, the royal couple learned about the organization’s newly launched Feed Hope program, which provides meals to the food insecure. Homeboy Industries shared photos from the royal visit on Wednesday, thanking Meghan and Harry for their help.

©Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry secretly visited Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles

“Thank you to Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for visiting and standing in kinship with our Café and Bakery teams yesterday! Our staff was thrilled to work alongside them as they helped prepare food and learned more about our newly launched #FeedHOPE program, which employs our program participants to provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles in the wake of the #COVID19 pandemic,” the caption read.

Mariana Enriquez, manager of the Homegirl Café, told Page Six that the royal couple was “down to earth and kind” during the visit. Meanwhile, Father Greg Boyle, founder of Homeboy Industries, revealed that the Duke and Duchess “were just ‘Harry and Meghan’ to the homies.” He added, “They rolled up their sleeves and deeply engaged with our workers in the Bakery and Café. It was immediate kinship, and heartening in its mutuality.” Homeboy Industries helps individuals seeking to transform their lives after gang-involvement and incarceration.