Own a piece of royal history: Details here

Princess Charlene of Monaco is giving up a cherished gift for a special reason. The mom of two is auctioning off her car, a Tesla Model S P85, for The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa’s #StrongTogether Auction. Prince Albert gifted the vehicle to his South African-born wife in 2015. HOLA! USA has learned that the automobile, which the royal used as her personal vehicle to drive in and around Monaco, “was a very special gift” that Princess Charlene holds “very close to her heart.”

Prince Albert, who recovered from the novel coronavirus earlier this year, has also donated a personal item to the auction. The bobsledding shoes that Grace Kelly ’s son used to compete in the Olympics are being auctioned off in addition to exclusive artist works from Kristian Schmidt and Conor Mccreedy. Funds raised from the auction will benefit individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

Princess Charlene arranged the auction to further support the #StrongTogether campaign, which was launched in May to create awareness for COVID-19, which personally affected her family. “We’ve upped the stakes and are ready to kick our efforts into overdrive with our Royal Auction. This is going to be an outstanding ending to what can only be described as an incredible initiative and result for the Foundation and the people we were able to reach,” a spokesperson for the Princess’ foundation said in a statement. Princess Charlene added, “Together, we will save lives – one person, one family, one community at a time.”

Through July 8, the public can bid to own a piece of royal history with 100 percent of the proceeds being directed towards the Foundation, allowing it to continue to carry out its mission to save and change lives in South Africa. The social awareness initiative #StrongTogether previously brought together celebrities and NGOs for a Celebrity Challenge to raise awareness and bring hope, while making a massive positive impact on South Africa’s most vulnerable. In a video message earlier this month, Princess Charlene thanked supporters of the campaign.