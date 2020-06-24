Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco made a rare public appearance alongside their parents this week. The royal twins attended the Fête de la Saint-Jean (Saint John’s Eve) with Princess Charlene and Prince Albert on Tuesday. The celebration, which starts at sunset on June 23, commemorates the birth of John the Baptist. Jacques and Gabriella were on hand for the festivities that included a bonfire in the Palace Square and traditional dancers. The Prince’s Palace noted that the festivities took place in strict compliance with Monaco’s health rules, i.e. wearing face masks and physical distancing. The royal family of four watched the celebration from a palace balcony.

Prince Jacques, five, was dressed in a sharp navy suit and white button-down shirt like his father, who recovered from coronavirus in March. Princess Charlene coordinated with her son and husband wearing a dark buttoned dress, while styling her golden tresses up in a braided headband that showed off her bangs. The mom of two completed her look with a bold red lip. Meanwhile, Princess Gabriella stood out from her family in a stylish white flared dress that featured statement sleeves. The young Princess accessorized her sweet frock, which appears to be from Jacadi Paris, with a matching headband.

Gabriella and Jacques were seen adorably waving from the balcony sandwiched between their mom and dad. The royal couple welcomed their twins in 2014. While Gabriella was born first, Jacques is the heir apparent to the Monegasque throne because male children are given precedence in the line of succession.

Albert recently opened up in BBC Two’s three-part series Inside Monaco: Playground of the Rich about his role as the Sovereign Prince of Monaco. Grace Kelly ’s son, who succeeded his father Prince Rainier III in 2005 admitted that not every day on the job is “wonderful bliss and enjoyment.” “It’s not easy for anybody in a position of responsibility,” Albert confessed. “There are some very unpleasant meetings. I try to think what nice things will come after my meetings are over . . . having a nice glass of wine.” The Prince added, “Even spontaneity has to be scheduled.”