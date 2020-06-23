Queen Letizia looks summer-ready in affordable Zara dress for trip to the beach

Letizia and Felipe took precaution wearing face masks during the outing. The King also gave a well-wisher an elbow bump rather than handshake while strolling the streets.

©WireImage The monarchs are visiting all the autonomous communities of the Canary Islands

Later in the day, the royals paid a visit to Las Canteras beach and walked the promenade, sans masks. “What a pleasure it gives me to see a little atmosphere on the beach,” Felipe said. Letizia added, “It’s wonderful.” The couple received a warm reception from the locals with one cheering, “Long live the King.”

©Getty Images King Felipe gave a well-wisher an elbow bump

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia ’s parents also met with representatives from the Canary Islands’ tourism sector. “We have to raise our spirits and we have to, together, with the aid that is necessary with European solidarity, begin to lift the country again,” the King said. “We are recovering, facing a very difficult situation, a very steep uphill, in order to make a real recovery in the economy, social needs and expectations for the future.”



Letizia and Felipe plan on visiting all of the autonomous communities in the Canary Islands to support the recovery of social, economic and citizen activity following the COVID-19 pandemic.