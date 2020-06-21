prince william kids

Prince William’s kids tackle him for Father’s Day-birthday in new photos by Kate

It was a double celebration for the Duke, which meant double the love

Happy birthday and Father’s Day,  Prince William ! The Duke of Cambridge received extra love on Sunday, June 21 as he turned 38 on the hallmark holiday. In honor of his double celebration, the royal family treated us to two stunning new photos of  Princess Diana ’s son at home with his three children. The beyond adorable snaps, which were taken by his Duchess pro photographer  Kate Middleton , of course, will undoubtedly bring a smile to your face.

prince william father's day©@kensingtonroyal

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow,” the caption read.

The photos captured a grinning William spending time with his children  Prince George ,  Princess Charlotte  and  Prince Louis  on the sprawling grounds of their Anmer Hall residence on Sandringham estate in Norfolk. They were taken “earlier this month by the Duchess” according to the royal caption, which meant it was most likely during quarantine.

Photo number one shows Will sitting on a rustic wooden tree swing, which the couple received as a wedding gift in 2011. All three of his kids join him: George standing behind him, Charlotte standing next to him and Louis on his lap. It seems “crowding around dad” was the theme, as the next photo also shows the foursome’s love for each other with a pile up.

The second snap is a delightful action shot. The kids seemed to have “tackled” their happy dad to the ground. They pile up on him in age order: George, six, Charlotte, five, and Louis, two. Mom Kate did a splendid job of capturing her beloveds in their element. This is most likely why she traditionally takes such milestone portraits.

 

That wasn’t the only new photo by Kate to surface for the holiday. “Happy Father’s Day!” another caption by the official Kensington Palace account read. They released a lovely portrait the 38-year-old Duchess took of William and his dad the  Prince of Wales  in December of 2019. Meanwhile, a sweet second throwback shot showed Kate with her father Michael Middleton.

