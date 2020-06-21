Happy birthday and Father’s Day, Prince William ! The Duke of Cambridge received extra love on Sunday, June 21 as he turned 38 on the hallmark holiday. In honor of his double celebration, the royal family treated us to two stunning new photos of Princess Diana ’s son at home with his three children. The beyond adorable snaps, which were taken by his Duchess pro photographer Kate Middleton , of course, will undoubtedly bring a smile to your face.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow,” the caption read.

The photos captured a grinning William spending time with his children Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on the sprawling grounds of their Anmer Hall residence on Sandringham estate in Norfolk. They were taken “earlier this month by the Duchess” according to the royal caption, which meant it was most likely during quarantine.

Photo number one shows Will sitting on a rustic wooden tree swing, which the couple received as a wedding gift in 2011. All three of his kids join him: George standing behind him, Charlotte standing next to him and Louis on his lap. It seems “crowding around dad” was the theme, as the next photo also shows the foursome’s love for each other with a pile up.

The second snap is a delightful action shot. The kids seemed to have “tackled” their happy dad to the ground. They pile up on him in age order: George, six, Charlotte, five, and Louis, two. Mom Kate did a splendid job of capturing her beloveds in their element. This is most likely why she traditionally takes such milestone portraits.