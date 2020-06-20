Princess Eugenie is beyond grateful for the doctors who saved her father-in-law George Brooksbank’s life. The 30-year-old royal shared a touching video to her Instagram on Saturday, June 20, expressing her thanks for hospital workers on the frontline. She specifically praised the efforts of NHS staffers at the Royal Brompton Hospital, beginning with: “I just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone at the Brompton Hospital for what you‘ve done in saving my father-in-law’s life. George came back home to us the other day so happy, and as the ’miracle man’ as he called himself.”

©@princesseugenie Princess Eugenie shared a sweet video along with homecoming photos of her father-in-law George

“From the bottom of my husband and my heart we just want to thank you for everything you‘ve done on the frontline,” she continued to say. “For risking your lives and those close to you and just making sure that we can all be safe and sleep well at night.”

“So, thank you so much and thank you for giving us all hope,” she added. “Thank you for changing the course of this pandemic and making sure that we‘re all happy in what we’re doing. I wish everyone all the best and thank you so much again for everything you do.” Eugenie closed out by blowing a big kiss to all.