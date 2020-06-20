Queen Letizia of Spain has gray hair and she doesn’t care. In a refreshing move, the normally preened-to-perfection 47-year-old royal let her natural roots shine as she stepped out with her family for a fun evening on Friday, June 19. And she was as dazzling as ever. Letizia and King Felipe VI masked up and took their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía to the reopening of Teatros del Canal, a theatre in Madrid. The engagement, their first official family outing outside palace grounds, was watching a contemporary flamenco performance. Despite others taking to the stage, Queen Letizia’s beauty stole the show on what marked a special anniversary for their family.

©WireImage Queen Letizia let her gray roots shine through on her latest family engagement

All heads turned as the fierce foursome strolled onto the scene. Despite keeping their distance from photographers and fellow patrons, no one had to be close to note their respective stunning styles. In addition to aforementioned Letizia’s au natural hair move, we loved her pleated cream skirt and black tank combo. Grounded with high espadrille wedges, the ensemble was simple yet elegant. The former journalist was flanked by her equally modish children.

Princess Leonor, 14, matched her mom in a pleated look of her own, while Infanta Sofía, 13, donned a white summer dress. King Felipe VI led the family in the epitome of men’s formal summer style: a blue blazer atop a colorful button down and light slacks. Of course, each of the Spanish royals smartly accessorized with a mask.

©GettyImages The Spanish royals made their first big public engagement at the theatre

As the family showed their support for the theatre, which had been hit hard after being closed due to the pandemic, they also commemorated a historic day. June 19 marked six years since King Felipe ascended the throne. On a less official note, it was also the first day of summer for Leonor and Sofia.

Inside, Spain’s first family watched Fandango Avenue, a show in the 35th annual Madrid en Danza Festival. Dancer Sara Calero, who created the show, dubbed the big night returning to the theatre “unforgettable.” Afterwards, the royals met with Sara and her modern flamenco dance team backstage.