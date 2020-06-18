Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden’s newly released anniversary portrait looks like it fell out of the pages of a storybook. The future Queen stunned in a couture gown by Swedish designer Frida Jonsvens, HOLA! USA can confirm. The breathtaking floral embroidered design features long sleeves and a v-neckline. As with one of her previous looks from her anniversary photo session, Victoria wore her brunette tresses down, a rare move for the Crown Princess who generally wears updos. The royal styled her locks down and off to one side for the special occasion. Princess Estelle ’s mother completed her fairy tale look with a hair accessory that complemented her romantic gown. Meanwhile, Victoria’s real-life Prince Charming, Daniel, sported a sharp tux and bow tie. Along with the image, the Swedish Royal Court penned, “Crown Princess Couple - ten years as real spouses.”

©Elisabeth Toll, The Royal Court of Sweden Crown Princess Victoria looks like a fairy-tale Princess in a new wedding anniversary portrait

The portrait was taken at Gustav III’s Pavilion at Haga Park, near the Crown Princess Couple’s official residence in Stockholm, Haga Palace. Ahead of Victoria and Daniel’s tenth anniversary on Friday, June 19, the Swedish Royal court released a set of portraits starring Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar ’s parents. Victoria donned three different gowns for the previously released images, including the blush Elie Saab one-shoulder dress that she wore to her pre-wedding gala in 2010 and a navy ball gown from the H&M Conscious Collection.

©Elisabeth Toll, The Royal Court of Sweden The royal couple’s wedding anniversary photo session took place at Gustav III’s Pavilion at Haga Park

Victoria and Daniel exchanged vows on June 19, 2010, which happened to be the bride’s parents King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s 34th wedding anniversary. The Crown Princess wowed on her big day in a dress by Swedish designer Pär Engsheden. The couple’s young bridal party included Victoria’s godchildren: Prince Christian of Denmark, Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, and Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway. The nuptials marked the first female throne wedding in Swedish history. Since their wedding, Victoria and Daniel have become parents Princess Estelle, eight, and four-year-old son Prince Oscar.

