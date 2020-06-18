With thousands of plans getting canceled in 2020, many celebrity and royal weddings have had to take a step back. Princess Beatrice whose wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi would have been on May 29, made the decision to postpone their nuptials. And now her cousin, aristocrat Henry Roper-Curzon and his bride-to-be, Mexican-American philanthropist Hanna Jaff, have extended their engagement a little longer. In an interview with HOLA! USA, Hanna chatted about how she has adjusted their wedding plans in addition to being apart from her fiancé. “Considering the uncertain times and the unforeseen health crisis, we thought it would be best to push back as far as possible,” says the author.

Hanna, 33, and Henry, 34, had picked July 11, 2020, as the day in which they would become husband and wife, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple had to switch plans and make some arrangements. “Harry and I will have dinner where we had our first date together and then plan to go to his place where we will have our closest friends and family over,” she shares of their new plans.

©Custom Henry popped the question on January 2 in the Swiss Alps

The couple, who got engaged on January 2 in the Swiss Alps, had initially planned for two weddings – one in England and another in Mexico. After their wedding went from being a summer celebration to a fall one in November and December, the Made in Mexico star had to switch up a few details, including switching venues for their Mexico wedding since the original places all had rooftops. Luckily the venues in England still remain the Palace of Westminster and Pylewell Park.

©Custom Hanna has been keeping busy with conducting the Jaff Foundation for Education and We Are One Campaign

That meant no more fireworks and their flowers will be switched as well. Hanna also will include a coat to her Elie Saab wedding gown. “At the beginning I was quite sad, but given the world is going through so much right now, there are bigger problems to worry about,” says the Harvard graduate in reference to altering their plans. “I did not think it was appropriate to celebrate a happy moment when so many people are having a hard time. I made my peace with it, stayed positive, and focused my time on positive energy, on being thankful for what I had and looking forward to marrying the love of my life at the end of the year,” she notes.