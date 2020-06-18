Beatrice Borromeo is simply bella in Buccellati’s newly launched advertising campaign. The Italian-born beauty returned to the eternal city of Rome for the campaign shoot. The black and white images, which describe a day in the magic of La Citta Eterna, were taken by British photographer Josh Olins and enshrine the Monaco royal’s “free spirit and refined grace.” Beatrice, who is the descendant of an Italian noble family and the daughter of Count Carlo Ferdinando Borromeo, has a special connection to the renowned jewelry house.

©Courtesy of Buccellati Beatrice exudes glamour in Buccellati’s new advertising campaign

“To her, the dearest family jewels are signed Buccellati, because she got to know them since she was a child. It is not just her aristocratic name that makes her a very elegant young woman, but also her being a protagonist of our century; her personal culture and social commitment have always characterized her, as a journalist before and then as a documentarist,” Buccellati said in a release.

The luxury jewelry company added, “A great Italian heritage brand breaths a new energy with Beatrice, who combines a great style and an intellectual strength making her a modern female role model and an icon of the future.”