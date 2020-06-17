Prince William is celebrating the return of soccer! After taking a three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic, the English Premier League is resuming its season on June 17. In honor of the sport’s return, the Duke of Cambridge, who is a massive Aston Villa fan, posted a rare tweet to express his excitement. “So good to have football back, we have all missed it! Thank you to everyone involved for your hard work in making it happen. W,” the royal dad of three tweeted. Kensington Palace also shared the tweet on their Instagram page. Royal fans were amused by William’s message with one commenting, “William and his love for Aston Villa 😂👌🏾,” while another wrote: “I really hope you are sitting ready with your Villa scarf on. Enjoy.”

©Getty Images Prince William is a huge soccer fan

The Duke is no doubt looking forward to watching his team Aston Villa face-off against Sheffield United on Wednesday. William’s son Prince George shares his father’s love for the sport. During the documentary Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health, which aired last month, William spoke about his oldest child’s first soccer match last year.