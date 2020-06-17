June 10: Princess Madeleine’s birthday

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden welcomed their youngest child, Princess Madeleine, on June 10, 1982 at Drottningholm Palace.

Sofia and Carl Philip tied the knot in 2015

June 13: Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia’s wedding anniversary

Carl Philip and Sofia tied the knot on June 13, 2015 in the Royal Chapel at the Royal Palace of Stockholm. The royal bride wore a dress by Swedish designer Ida Sjöstedt and a tiara that was a gift from her new mother and father-in-law. The couple’s wedding banquet was held in the Vita Havet Assembly Rooms at the Royal Palace.

Madeleine gave birth to her second child in 2015

June 15: Prince Nicolas’ birthday

Two days after attending her brother’s wedding, Madeleine welcomed her and Christopher’s second child. Prince Nicolas Paul Gustaf was born on June 15, 2015 at Danderyd Hospital in Danderyd, Sweden. Proud dad Chris, who cut his son’s umbilical chord, called Nicolas’ birth “magical, fantastic.” The baby’s middle name “Paul” was a tribute to Chris’ late father Paul, while Gustaf was picked in honor of Madeleine’s dad.

The Swedish King and Queen tied the knot in 1976

June 19: King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s wedding anniversary

Brazialian-German Silvia, who met then-Crown Prince Carl Gustaf at the 1972 Olympic Games, married the Swedish royal in 1976 at the Stockholm Cathedral, less than four months after their engagement was announced. The Queen wore the Cameo tiara for the royal wedding.

Crown Princess Victoria married Daniel on her parents' 34th wedding anniversary

June 19: Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s wedding anniversary

The couple’s royal wedding on June 19, 2010 marked the first wedding of a female successor to the Swedish throne. The nuptials took place on King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s 34th wedding anniversary. Victoria and Daniel exchanged vows in a ceremony held at the Stockholm Cathedral. The future Queen’s wedding dress was designed by Pär Engsheden. Like her mother, Victoria wore the Cameo tiara. The royals’ young bridal party included the Crown Princess’ godchildren: Prince Christian of Denmark, Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, and Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway.

Christopher O'Neill's birthday is June 27

June 27: Christopher O’Neill’s birthday Princess Leonore ’s dad was born on June 27, 1974 in London, where he grew up with his parents, Eva Maria and Paul O’Neill.