Prince Nicolas of Sweden wasn't the only royal celebrating his birthday on Monday! Cuban-born Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg’s granddaughter Princess Amalia turned six years old on June 15. In honor of the special occasion, Château les Crostes, the French vineyard managed by Princess Claire and Prince Felix , shared photos of how the young Princess spent her birthday. Amalia was treated to a cake that was decorated with pink roses and surrounded by rainbows and unicorns. Pink appeared to be the theme of the festivities, which included pink flowers, balloons and party cone hats.

©Courtesy of Young Empire Princess Amalia celebrated her sixth birthday on June 15

The birthday girl was pictured blowing out the candles of her cake with a unicorn mug in front of her and was joined by her three-year-old brother Prince Liam in another candid snapshot. Amalia’s younger sibling seemingly lent a helping hand blowing out the remaining candles. A final picture showed the Princess adorably posing with her arms up in the air. “Congratulations Princess Amalia for another lovely year!!!👧🎉🥳🎊💕#birthday #birthdaycake #princess#littlegirl #happybirthday #bigsister#birthdaycandles #birthdaygirl,” the post was captioned.

Amalia is the oldest of Princess Claire and Prince Felix’s children. The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, welcomed their daughter in 2014 at the Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital in Luxembourg. Claire gave birth to her second child, Prince Liam, in 2016. The royal couple has managed the vineyard in the South of France since October of 2013.