Happy birthday, Prince Nicolas ! Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O‘Neill’s son turned five years old on Monday, June 15. The mom-of-three celebrated Nicolas’ special day with a tribute on her personal social media account. Madeleine shared a close-up photo of the birthday boy smiling outdoors. Alongside the picture, the Princess wrote, “Happy Birthday to the most kindhearted brother and sweetest son! We love YOU!!” Nicolas looked sharp posing for the photo with his blonde locks combed to one side, while sporting a white button-down shirt.

©Princess Madeleine of Sweden Prince Nicolas of Sweden turned five on June 15

Madeleine and Christopher welcomed Nicolas, their second child, in 2015. The Prince was born at Danderyd Hospital in Danderyd, Sweden. The royals are also parents to daughters Princess Leonore , six, and Princess Adrienne , two. In accordance with the 1979 succession order, Nicolas is ninth in line to the Swedish throne after Crown Princess Victoria, Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar, Prince Carl Philip, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel, Princess Madeleine and Princess Leonore.

Back in October, King Carl XVI Gustaf removed Prince Nicolas and his siblings—in addition to Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia’s sons—from the Swedish Royal House, making them “more private individuals.” At the time, Madeleine released a statement noting that the “change” had “been planned for a long time.” She said, “Chris and I think it is good that our children now have a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as individuals in the future.”

©Princess Madeleine of Sweden Princess Madeleine and her family reside in Florida

Last year, Princess Madeleine, who moved to Florida in 2018, opened up to the Swedish magazine Mama about her children’s different personalities. “Leonore is the lively and frisky one. Nicolas is much calmer and more sensitive with a big heart, a real mummy’s boy,” she shared. “He’s the one I get all the comments from! He might say ‘Mummy, you look beautiful!’ Adrienne is very simple, happy, calm and harmonious, and just tags along.”

The Swedish Princess also revealed that Nicolas is most like her husband Christopher. “Chris is very emotional and soft, so I see that side in Nicolas,” Madeleine said. “Chris also sees the details, which Nicolas also does and likes nice things. Chris is my best adviser in matters of taste, I always ask him when it comes to clothes, for example.”