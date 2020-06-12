Nickname for Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter revealed

As with any family, the royals have nicknames for each other. Meghan Markle refers to her and Prince Harry’s 13-month-old son as Arch , while Kate Middleton calls her daughter, Princess Charlotte , Lottie. Now, Zara Tindall ’s nickname has been revealed by her husband Mike Tindall. The former rugby star let the moniker slip during Wednesday’s episode of his House of Rugby podcast. The dad of two’s youngest daughter Lena, who turns two on June 18, could be heard making sounds in the background. “Sorry, Lena’s just on fire at the moment,” Mike explained. “She’s never quiet.” The Queen ’s grandson-in-law ended up texting his wife Zara asking for quiet. Mike said, “I did just send Zed a message going, ‘Shh please,’ so she’s obviously moving from somewhere.”

©Getty Images Mike Tindall revealed his wife’s nickname on his podcast

Mike, who married Zara in 2011, celebrated his oldest daughter Mia Tindall’s return to school earlier this month. At the time, he tweeted a GIF from the movie Forest Gump, featuring the title character (played by Tom Hanks) running, alongside a relatable tweet that read: “Me after school drop off this morning!”

Like Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Mia was being homeschooled during the UK’s coronavirus lockdown. Mike previously opened up about the experience to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! saying, “My overriding take-away is a whole new respect for teachers. I always knew they did a great job but this just brings it into sharp focus.”

©Getty Images The former rugby player’s oldest daughter Mia returned to school on June 2

“We have good days and days where it feels harder,” he continued. “But we’ve all had to adjust to a new normal. In the morning we focus on the basics – Maths, English, reading and writing – and in the afternoon it’s more about playtime, sports, and being outside.”

Meanwhile, Princess Anne’s son-in-law told The Telegraph that playing teacher in the mornings was “really nice” and sometimes “really frustrating.” “I don’t think any child is a great homeschooler because they definitely listen to other people better than they listen to their parents,” Mike said. “Mia enjoyed it the first week because it was different being around mum and dad all the time. But then ultimately it’s the same people who are telling her off or telling her what to do and I think she gets bored of that.”