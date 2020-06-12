Queen Letizia channels one of Kate Middleton’s most iconic looks to date

Queen Letizia of Spain took a page out of Kate Middleton ’s stylebook for her latest engagement. The mom of two visited the Matadero Madrid Center for Contemporary Creation—a former slaughterhouse that is now an arts center—on Friday with her husband King Felipe . The 47-year-old royal stunned wearing a v-neck dress by the Spanish brand Massimo Dutti that featured a sash at the waist. Letizia accessorized her ensemble with Carolina Herrera heels. The Queen’s stylish royal blue number evoked memories of one of the Duchess of Cambridge’s most iconic looks. Kate wowed royal watchers wearing a similar long-sleeve design back in 2010 when she and Prince William announced their engagement.

©Getty Images Queen Letizia’s Massimo Dutti dress evoked memories of Kate’s iconic engagement dress

For her engagement photocall at St. James’s Palace, Kate wore a royal blue wrap dress by Issa London. The v-neck number complemented the Duchess’ sapphire engagement ring, which once belonged to Princess Diana. The famous frock quickly sold out within hours of Kate wearing the timeless piece.

“Since the announcement of the royal engagement we have been inundated with requests regarding Issa,” Harvey Nichols’ buying director Averyl Oates told Vogue UK at the time. “The dress worn by Kate sold out almost immediately. Issa is one of our best selling brands and the versatility of the pieces mean that they can be dressed down for the day and dressed up for special occasions.”

©Getty Images The Spanish royals visited the Matadero Madrid Center for Contemporary Creation on June 12

While Kate’s Issa London dress fell just above the knee, Letizia’s blue design was a bit longer. Unlike the Duchess nearly a decade ago, the Spanish Queen teamed her frock with a face mask for her engagement on June 12 to protect herself from the novel coronavirus, as did King Felipe. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía’s father looked sharp in navy trousers, a white button-down shirt and beige blazer. The royal couple’s tour of the cultural space came ahead of the Centre for Contemporary Creation’s reopening on June 15.