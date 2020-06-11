Princess Sofia reflects on her pandemic volunteer experience during virtual graduation

Meghan Markle isn’t the only royal family member virtually celebrating graduates. Princess Sofia of Sweden attended Sophiahemmet University College’s digital graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 11. The 35-year-old royal, who is honorary chair of Sophiahemmet, praised the graduates in a speech, while reflecting on her experience as a volunteer at Sophiahemmet Hospital. “Dear Sophia sisters and specialist nurses, I am extremely happy to be on your graduation day! This day marks the end of your education but the beginning of something completely new. This day, I hope you and your loved ones feel proud and happy and I hope you celebrate properly even if it does not happen in the way you had imagined, which I can understand can feel sad,” she began.

©Getty Images Princess Sofia began volunteering at Sweden‘s Sophiahemmet Hospital in April amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Prince Carl Philip ’s wife told the graduates that their “solid education” and valuable experience that they’ve gained at school will not only benefit them, but their future colleagues and patients. “The last few months have been tough for many, not least in health care. I know that several of you have participated and supported in different parts of the healthcare system and for that I want to thank you. I had the opportunity to come in and work at Sophiahemmet myself, and I still do,” Sofia said. “I have also had the opportunity to visit several parts of the business. Which has given me valuable insights. But to see healthcare from within, to meet patients, and to see safe, well-educated nurses ’in action’; It’s rarely that I’ve been so impressed.”