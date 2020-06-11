It’s that time of the year when the British royals are normally preparing to celebrate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ’s birthday with the Trooping The Colour celebrations. This year, however, things will be a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic. As many of our favorite royals are nestled away in their homes, many are wondering what they will be doing to celebrate The Queen. The entire Royal Family gathers around for this celebration and we are able to see many of the royal kiddos out — like Kate Middleton and her three babies Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis . Last year, Prince Louis made his royal debut at the celebration, so we’re all wondering how the Cambridges will be celebrating it this year as well.

©GettyImages The Trooping The Colour celebration is seen as the main summer event for The Queen

This year the celebrations will be scaled down in an effort to keep everyone safe from the coronavirus. In previous years, we’d see all the pomp and circumstance culminating with all the royals on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to witness the fly-past by the Royal Air Force. As many of the royals have been staying at their respective homes, many of them are sure to tune in to the televised celebrations being done by BBC, something we expect Kate, her children and husband Prince William will be doing from Anmer Hall (their family home in Norfolk).