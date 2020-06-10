Princess Eugenie shares photo from her royal wedding for a special reason

Princess Eugenie took a stroll down memory lane to celebrate her grandfather Prince Philip ’s milestone 99th birthday. The 30 year old royal shared a throwback photo from her and Jack Brooksbank’s 2018 royal wedding. The portrait taken in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle features the then-newlyweds with Eugenie’s older sister Princess Beatrice , Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh. “A very Happy 99th Birthday to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh,” she wrote alongside the post. “Grandpa, we wish you a special day.. and may all grandparents celebrating birthdays in lockdown have a wonderful time. #happybirthday.”

©Getty Images Princess Eugenie posted a heartfelt tribute for her grandfather Prince Philip on his 99th birthday

Philip turned 99 on Wednesday, June 10. The Duke is celebrating his big day with Her Majesty in Windsor, where they have been staying since March amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Eugenie has spoken warmly about her paternal grandfather in the past calling him “incredible.” “He really is strong and consistent. He’s been there for all these years, and I think he’s the rock, you know, for all of us,” she said of Philip during the 2016 ITV documentary Our Queen at Ninety.

Eugenie isn’t the only member of the royal family to send Philip birthday wishes. A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! that Meghan Markle , Prince Harry and their 13-month-old son Archie Harrison will be calling Philip from their home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a tribute for the Queen’s husband writing, “Wishing a very happy 99th Birthday to The Duke of Edinburgh!” Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also celebrated Philip from their Scottish residence, Birkhall. “Wishing The Duke of Edinburgh a very happy 99th birthday! 🎊,” Clarence House captioned photos of Charles with his father.