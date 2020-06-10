How Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, more are celebrating Prince Philip’s 99th birthday

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also celebrated Prince Philip’s birthday from their Scottish residence, Birkhall. Clarence House shared photos of the Duke and his firstborn writing, “Wishing The Duke of Edinburgh a very happy 99th birthday! 🎊.” Prince Charles recently told Sky News “it’s terribly sad” being away from loved ones due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Well I haven‘t seen my father for a long time,” the future King shared. “He’s going to be 99 next week, and so yes, or my grandchildren or anything. I’ve been doing the FaceTime, it’s all very well but…”

“Well, it’s terribly sad, let alone one’s friends,’’ Charles continued. “But I mean fortunately, at least you can speak to them on telephones and occasionally do this sort of thing. But it isn’t the same is it? You really want to give people a hug.”

Back in April, Prince William revealed that his family has been staying in touch online while self-isolating away from each other. “It’s been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other. As you can imagine, the younger generation are a little bit more tech-savy. But only just,” William said. “I think we’re getting there now, the family are getting a little bit more used to being able to contact each other and pressing the right buttons and not dropping the computer halfway through.” Kate added, “I think your father [Charles] and my parents and our families and things like that have really loved keeping in touch with the children, because they know it’s really hard.”