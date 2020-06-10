The birthday portrait marks the first time Prince Charles ’ father has been photographed since he left the hospital back in December. At the time, the Duke was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital as a “precautionary measure” on the advice of his doctor. Prior to his hospital visit, Philip’s last public engagement was Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding in May of 2019. Prince Philip retired from royal duties in 2017, after decades of supporting the Queen. Although the Duke no longer carries out public engagements, he is affiliated with over 780 organizations.

According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, the 94-year-old monarch and her husband will quietly celebrate Philip’s special day with no big gathering of friends and family, but rather with video calls. “Given the panorama of experience they share, their interest in their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, I‘m sure talking to them on the phone on video calls is a pleasure they share,” Robert Lacey, author of the biographies Monarch and Majesty, told HELLO!. “The Duke has always been the gadget man and he must revel in it in that sense.” “[Philip] is suspicious of fuss, but I think there‘ll be a quiet glow of pride there and quite justified,” Robert added. ”That’s always been his style. Lowkey, but tremendously solid support.”