Kate Middleton is looking more gorgeous and glowing than ever (yes, it’s possible). In The Duchess of Cambridge’s latest royal adventure, she sports something totally unexpected — a flawless tan! As summer approaches, it is no surprise that Kate will be spending more of her down time with her three royal kiddos, Prince George , six, Princess Charlotte , five, and Prince Louis , two, out in their backyard at Anmer Hall. During a virtual tour of Cloud’s House, an addiction treatment center in the UK, we see Kate wearing her hair in a pulled back fashion, a brightly colored blouse and her stunning tanned skin.

©@kensingtonroyal Kate Middleton and Prince William have been participating in many virtual calls since the COVID-19 pandemic started

The post shared by the official Kensington Royal revealed that Queen Elizabeth ’s nieta-in-law was meeting with the wonderful people at Cloud’s House for a tour of their treatment facility. She was taking some time to chat with some of the current clients of the treatment facility and find out how they were doing while safely quarantining at home during the UK’s coronavirus lockdown. Kate is the patron of Action on Addiction, a charity organization that (with the help of The Duchess) seeks to create practical solutions in order to better help those living with addiction.