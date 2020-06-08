Prince Andrew is setting the record straight. The Duke of York’s legal team has responded to claims that Queen Elizabeth ’s son is not cooperating with the United States Department of Justice’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. On Monday, Blackfords LLP issued a lengthy statement in light of “misleading media briefings.” The statement on June 8 revealed that Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice ’s father has on “at least three occasions this year” offered his “assistance as a witness.” The law firm noted that while the DOJ has actively been investigating the disgraced US financier for more than 16 years, the first time they requested Andrew’s help was in January of 2020.

©Getty Images Prince Andrew has broken his silence on claims that he is not cooperating with the Jeffrey Epstein investigation

“Importantly, the DOJ advised us that the Duke is not and has never been a ‘target’ of their criminal investigations into Epstein and that they sought his confidential, voluntary co-operation,” the statement read. “In the course of these discussions, we asked the DOJ to confirm that our co-operation and any interview arrangements would remain confidential, in accordance with the ordinary rules that apply to voluntary co-operation with the DOJ. We were given an unequivocal assurance that our discussions and the interview process would remain confidential.”

According to the law firm, the DOJ reacted to Prince Andrew’s first two offers to help by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the 60-year-old Duke has offered zero cooperation. In January and in March, Geoffrey Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, made public statements about Prince Charles’ younger brother. “It is a matter of regret that the DOJ has seen fit to breach its own rules of confidentiality, not least as they are designed to encourage witness cooperation,” the firm said.