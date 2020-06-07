The Countess of Wessex gave a rare interview in which she opened up about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ’s shocking decision to leave the royal family. Speaking to The Sunday Times, she candidly said: “I just hope they will be happy.” Harry’s aunt, who is married to Queen Elizabeth ’s son Prince Edward , added that the prestigious family tries their best to welcome new members into the fold. “We all try to help any new members of the family,” she said. The 55-year-old royal went on to compare her own adjustment to royal life and reveal if her children will take their royal titles.

©GettyImages Sophie Wessex opened up about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s big decision

Sophie and Prince Edward were in their own media storm during the early days of their relationship. “Remember I‘d had five years to adjust,” she said. “And for our six-month engagement I was even staying at Buckingham Palace. Not that you necessarily know how it will pan out.” Of course, she now has a wonderful relationship with her royal family, and is particularly close to the Queen and Duchess of Cambridge .



The Countess also revealed to the publication that her two children - Lady Louise Windsor, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12 - will not take on any official royal duties. “We try to bring them up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living,” she said. “Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it‘s highly unlikely.”

©GettyImages Sophie and her husband Prince Edward are trying to raise their children in a normal way

Sophie is trying to best bestow a down-to-earth perspective onto her children. “I guess not everyone‘s grandparents live in a castle,” she quipped, “but where you are going is not the important part, or who they are. When they are with the Queen, she is their grandmother.”