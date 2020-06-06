The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a photo from their personal archive in honor of the U.K.’s Volunteer’s Week. As a bookend to the annual initiative, which both spotlights existing volunteers and encourages everyone to lend a hand, the royals gave a virtual example of how they walked the walk on Saturday, June 6. “As we approach the end of #VolunteersWeek The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photo taken by The Duchess as they played their own part in the national volunteering effort,” the caption read. It was paired with the most adorable photo by the mom-of-three.

©@kensingtonroyal Kate Middleton captured this lovely image of William with George and Charlotte



Photographer Kate captured a remarkable candid moment between her husband Prince William and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they stepped out in April. “The Duke and Duchess and their family visited the Sandringham Estate where they packed up and delivered food parcels to isolated pensioners in the local area,” the caption added.

The photo has a gorgeous composition, a rainy palette of desaturated hues. Kate’s trio coordinates in blues while they trot toward a home. On their family volunteer day, their kind disposition combatted the dreary weather as they delivered food to elderly and vulnerable people. The Cambridges spent nearly two and a half hours partaking in the initiative. You may recall seeing some previously-released photos by the 38-year-old photog .

©@TheRoyalFamily Queen Elizabeth’s inspiring sentiment

The Cambridge’s caption had one more facet, leading viewers to a note from Queen Elizabeth ’s sentiments on her nation’s efforts. “Today Her Majesty The Queen has sent a message to volunteers around the world — visit @TheRoyalFamily to read the message in full,” it said. Of course, we immediately did just that.