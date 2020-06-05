The Swedish royals are gearing up for their country’s National Day. Ahead of the holiday on Saturday, June 6, the Crown Princess’ family dressed up in folk costumes from their respective duchies. Princess Estelle looked all grown up wearing her new summer outfit from the Skedevi parish. The eight-year-old Duchess of Östergötland had her golden locks adorably styled into two braids with red bows. Meanwhile, her mother Crown Princess Victoria , Duchess of Västergötland, wore her Vadsbro costume and Prince Oscar , Duke of Skåne, sported a suit from Ingelstad herd. Prince Daniel joined his wife and kids for the photo session wearing a navy suit and blue tie.

©Linda Brostrom, The Royal Court of Sweden Crown Princess Victoria, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar dressed up in folk costumes from their respective duchies

The family photo was taken in the garden of Logården at the Royal Palace. One solo shot of the royal siblings featured four-year-old Oscar holding on to a railing as he leaned back on his big sister at the Logårdstrappan in Stockholm. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sweden’s National Day celebration will be “limited.” However, the Royal Court noted that the “royal family will, as usual, pay attention to the day and celebrate Sweden and our flag.”

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, who have been staying at Stenhammar Palace since March, will be temporarily returning to Stockholm for the national holiday. It’s likely Princess Madeleine and her family won’t be in attendance given that they have been quarantining at home in Miami, Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic.