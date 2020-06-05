Prince Harry was ready for fatherhood at his first solo royal engagement 12 years go

June 5 is a special day for Prince Harry . The date marks the anniversary of the Duke of Sussex’s first solo royal engagement. Back in 2008, a then-23-year-old Harry visited the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. The Queen’s grandson was met by throngs of well-wishers and had a sweet encounter with a mother named Natasha Martin and her baby girl Lexi Hailstone. Eleven years prior to the birth of his son Archie Harrison , Harry showed that he was a natural with kids cradling the sleeping baby.

©Getty Images Prince Harry carried out his first solo royal engagement on June 5, 2008

Long before starting a family of his own, Harry was always open about wanting to become a father. In 2012, Prince William ’s younger brother told ABC News, “I‘ve longed for kids since I was very, very young. I’m waiting to find the right person, someone who’s willing to take on the job.” Following his and Meghan Markle ’s engagement in 2017, the couple spoke about their desire to have children one day. Harry said, “One step at a time. Hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future.”

Fast-forward less than two years later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child, Archie, in May of 2019. Days after his son’s birth, Harry said, “Parenting is amazing.” He added, “We’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy, to be able to spend some precious time with him as he slowly starts to grow up.”

©Getty Images Archie Harrison’s dad proved he was a natural with kids during the engagement

The couple celebrated Archie’s first birthday last month in their new home, Los Angeles. The Sussexes, who stepped away from royal duties earlier this year, are currently residing at actor Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion in Beverly Hills. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Harry revealed that he was enjoying plenty of family time. “There’s a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time. Being able to have family time, so much family that you almost think do I feel guilty having so much family time,” he said during a video conference with families supported by his patronage WellChild in April.