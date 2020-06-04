Meghan Markle shares advice that has stuck with her throughout her entire life

Over 20 years ago, Meghan Markle received advice from a high school teacher that has stuck with her ever since. The Duchess of Sussex, 38, shared the wise words during a virtual commencement speech for the graduating class of her alma mater, Immaculate Heart High School. Recalling when she was a 15-year-old sophomore, Prince Harry ’s wife said, “I remember my teacher at the time, one of my teachers, Ms. Pollia, said to me before I was leaving for a day of volunteering, ‘Always remember to put other’s needs above your own fears.’ And that has stuck with me through my entire life.”

©Instagram The L.A. native spoke about George Floyd and Black Lives Matter in a virtual commencement speech

Now in the wake of George Floyd’s death and numerous Black Lives Matter protests, the Duchess admitted that she’s been thinking about the advice “more in the last week than ever before.”

Amid the riots and protests currently occurring in L.A. and around the world, Meghan reflected in her remarks on when she was a young student and the 1992 Los Angeles riots were taking place. “I remember the curfew and I remember rushing back home and on that drive home, seeing ash fall from the sky and smelling the smoke and seeing the smoke billow out of buildings and seeing people run out of buildings carrying bags and looting,” she shared. “And I remember seeing men in the back of a van just holding guns and rifles. And I remember pulling up to the house and seeing the tree, that had always been there, completely charred. And those memories don’t go away.”