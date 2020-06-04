Prince Charles is on a mission to improve the world for his grandchildren. On Wednesday, the Prince of Wales launched The Great Reset through his Sustainable Markets Initiative and the World Economic Forum. The new global initiative aims to reset, reimagine, rebuild, redesign, reinvigorate and rebalance our world in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. “Everything I have tried to do, and urge, over the past 50 years has been done with our children and grandchildren in mind,” Charles said during a roundtable (via People magazine). “So, I can only encourage us all to think big and act now.”

©Getty Images/Prince Harry Prince Charles has four grandchildren

The environmental activist added, “I can only hope that as this current crisis passes we are able to reflect on, and shape, the type of world we want for ourselves and for future generations.” For over half a century, the 71-year-old Prince, who is a grandfather to Prince George , Princess Charlotte , Prince Louis and Archie Harrison , has promoted “action for a sustainable future to ensure that natural assets can endure” for years to come.

At the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos earlier this year, Charles launched his Sustainable Markets Initiative, which calls on communities, businesses, investors and consumers to take steps required to transition to more sustainable practices. The Prince’s Great Reset was designed to ensure businesses and communities “build back better” by implementing sustainable business practices as they begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

