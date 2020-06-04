“Now you get to be part of rebuilding. And I know sometimes people say ‘How many times do we have to rebuild?’ But we are going to rebuild and rebuild and rebuild until it is rebuilt, because when the foundation is broken so are we....You are going to lead with love, you are going to lead with compassion, you are going to use your voice. You are going to use your voice in a stronger way than you’ve ever been able to because most of you are 18 or are going to turn 18 so you’re going to vote.” She continued: “You are going to have empathy for those who don’t see the world through the same lens that you do because as diverse and vibrant and open-minded as I know that the teachings of the Immaculate Heart are, I know that you know that Black Lives Matter.”

Equality has long been Archie’s mom’s passion and a video she appeared in in 2012 has recently come to light for the USA Network’s Characters Unite ‘I Won’t Stand For____’ campaign in which she opened up about her own experience with racism. Meghan revealed how she grew up feeling like a ‘fly on the wall’ due to being bi-racial. “For me, in particular, it hits a really personal note. I am bi-racial, and most people can’t tell what I’m mixed with. And so some of the slurs I’ve heard or the really offensive jokes, or the names, it’s just hit me in a really strong way.”

©GettyImages In her 2012 video Meghan stated: “I hope that by the time I have children that people are even more open-minded to how things are changing, and that having a mixed world is what it‘s all about.”

In 2015, the mom-of-one also wrote an article for American Elle magazine in which she described her experiences of growing up mixed-race. She wrote about the gift her parents bought her one Christmas, saying: “When I was about seven, I had been fawning over a boxed set of Barbie dolls. It was called The Heart Family and included a mom doll, a dad doll, and two children. This perfect nuclear family was only sold in sets of white dolls or black dolls. I don‘t remember coveting one over the other, I just wanted one.”

“On Christmas morning, swathed in glitter-flecked wrapping paper, there I found my Heart Family: a black mum doll, a white dad doll, and a child in each color. My dad had taken the sets apart and customized my family.”