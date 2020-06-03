Kate Middleton and Prince William’s campaign shows public support for Black Lives Matter

Prince William and Kate Middleton ’s Heads Together campaign is showing its support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The mental health initiative spearheaded by The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to social media on Tuesday to share a message of solidarity, in addition to resources for those in need of support. “Heads Together stands with the black community. Today and every day. This is a reminder to all that your mental health matters, and our charity partners are there for you if you need support,” the caption read.

©WireImage Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Heads Together campaign showed public support for Black Lives Matter

“If you or someone you know is feeling distressed, overwhelmed, anxious or panicked, talking can help. 📲 Text @giveusashoutinsta on 85258 for free and confidential 24/7 support 💻 Visit @themixuk for webchat, group chats, discussions boards and more📞 Call @calmzone between 17:00 - midnight any day to talk about what you‘re going through,” the message continued. “Black Lives Matter. Today and every day.”