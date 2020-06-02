The Monaco royal family was out in full force on Tuesday. Prince Albert and Princess Charlene were joined by Princess Stephanie , Pauline Ducruet, Camille Gottlieb, Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie Chevallier, Pierre Casiraghi , in addition to Andrea Casiraghi and his wife Tatiana Casiraghi for the inauguration of the newly renovated Place du Casino in Monte-Carlo and the reopening of the Café de Paris brasserie on June 2. Each member of the royal family took precaution for the outing wearing a protective face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

©Getty Images Tatiana wore a floral embroidered face mask from her fashion brand

Tatiana made a floral statement wearing a printed pure linen dress from her fashion brand Muzungu Sisters. The mom of three complemented her look with a face mask, also from Muzungu Sisters, that featured hand-embroidered traditional Matyo motifs of Hungarian folk art. Tatiana’s husband Andrea also stood out with his army camo print mask. Meanwhile, the other royals kept their masks simple with black and white shades.

©Getty Images The Monaco royal family stepped out wearing face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Charlene looked polished for the occasion wearing a printed dress and white blazer. The mom of two styled her blonde locks into a summery braided hairdo. Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s mother shared a photo of herself with Albert sporting their matching masks writing, “We are strong together ! #strongtogether #pcmfsouthafrica @pcmfsouthafrica @fondationprincessecharlene #fondationprincessecharlene.”