The Monaco royal family was out in full force on Tuesday.  Prince Albert  and  Princess Charlene  were joined by  Princess Stephanie , Pauline Ducruet, Camille Gottlieb, Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie Chevallier,  Pierre Casiraghi , in addition to  Andrea Casiraghi  and his wife  Tatiana Casiraghi  for the inauguration of the newly renovated Place du Casino in Monte-Carlo and the reopening of the Café de Paris brasserie on June 2. Each member of the royal family took precaution for the outing wearing a protective face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tatiana made a floral statement wearing a printed pure linen dress from her fashion brand Muzungu Sisters. The mom of three complemented her look with a face mask, also from Muzungu Sisters, that featured hand-embroidered traditional Matyo motifs of Hungarian folk art. Tatiana’s husband Andrea also stood out with his army camo print mask. Meanwhile, the other royals kept their masks simple with black and white shades.

Charlene looked polished for the occasion wearing a printed dress and white blazer. The mom of two styled her blonde locks into a summery braided hairdo. Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s mother shared a photo of herself with Albert sporting their matching masks writing, “We are strong together ! #strongtogether #pcmfsouthafrica @pcmfsouthafrica @fondationprincessecharlene #fondationprincessecharlene.”

Noticeably absent from the family engagement were Princess Caroline, Princess Alexandra, and Pierre’s wife  Beatrice Borromeo . Beatrice stepped out last week with her husband and Andrea to watch Albert film a cameo for French filmmaker Claude Lelouch’s short film, Le Grand Rendez-Vous.   Grace Kelly  ’s son recovered from the novel coronavirus in March. The Prince quarantined at his private palace apartment after testing positive for COVID-19 and later reunited with his wife and twins at Roc Agel.

