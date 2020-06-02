It’s back to school for Zara and Mike Tindall ’s daughter Mia Tindall . The former rugby player took to social media on Tuesday, June 2, to joke about his oldest child’s first day back—and let’s just say, many parents likely feel the same way. “Me after school drop off this morning!” the dad of two wrote alongside a GIF from the movie Forest Gump, featuring the title character (played by Tom Hanks) running quickly. Mike’s followers related to the post with one replying, “Totally the same after dropping my son off too....,” while another tweeted, “So wish that is me.”

©Getty Images Mia Tindall returned to school on June 2

Last month, Mike, who is also a father to nearly two-year-old daughter Lena Tindall, told The Telegraph that he and Zara planned on sending their six year old back to school in June following the coronavirus lockdown. While at home, the retired athlete took on the role of teacher. “I get to be a teacher in the mornings which is sometimes really nice, sometimes really frustrating. I don‘t think any child is a great homeschooler because they definitely listen to other people better than they listen to their parents,” he shared.

“Mia enjoyed it the first week because it was different being around mum and dad all the time. But then ultimately it’s the same people who are telling her off or telling her what to do and I think she gets bored of that,” Mike continued.