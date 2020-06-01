The British royals are taking a stand. Queen Elizabeth , Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ’s The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust spoke out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in the US. In a tweet from the official Twitter account, the Trust shared its support for standing “together in pursuit of fairness and a better way forward,” showing a true stance of solidarity between Meghan, Harry and The Queen. The statement, which was shared with a poignant quote from Martin Luther King, Jr. about injustice, read, “Young people are vital voices in the fight against injustice and racism around the world. As a global community of young leaders we stand together in pursuit of fairness and a better way forward. Silence is not an option. #BlackLivesMatter”

Many of the accounts followers shared their support for the official statement, revealing how they were happy that Harry and Meghan, the President and Vice-President of the Trust, were the ones to oversee it. One follower shared, “When you have a socially conscious President and VP you stand for what Matters! Truly Global Citizens King Harry and Queen Meghan;” while another shared, “I’m glad that Harry & Meghan in charge of this diverse organization that helps the youth. And an extra shout out to Meghan who’s been fighting for equality, inclusion, and social justice since she was 10.”

Silence is not an option.#BlackLivesMatter

Their initial post was followed with another equally meaningful statement from the fund, showing that they stand with those fighting for social change. The tweet read, “We all have the power to effect positive change. It is time to speak up and speak out. Time to have uncomfortable conversations with ourselves and with others. Time to educate ourselves and unlearn. Time to come together and build a better future as one. ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 #TeamQCT”