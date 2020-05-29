Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have built up quite the fortune during their nine year marriage. Guarantor Loans recently published their Top 40 Celebrity Power Couples list where they rank the net worth of celebs like Oprah Winfrey , Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé as well as royals like The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle . In the list, each ‘power couple’ is ranked by their combined net worth and social media influence. Although they didn’t make it into the top 10, William and Kate took the #33 spot on the coveted list (which is lead my Lady O and her longtime love Stedman Graham with their combined net worth). So just how much are these British royals worth? Their combined net worth tops off at a cool $50 million.

Prince William has an individual net worth of $40 million. Much of the money he has acquired along the way has come from his inheritance: one he gained from his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, one from his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, and the Duchy of Cornwall fund which his father Prince Charles manages. When he hit the age of 30, he and Prince Harry both received $16 million from Princess Diana’s trust fund along with pieces of her jewelry. He also received a portion of his great-grandmother’s $17.2 million (Prince Harry was reported to have received a larger sum of this money as he is further down the line of succession). Prior to her marriage to Prince William, Kate’s individual net worth was estimated to be at about $10 million (an estimate taken from her parent’s business).