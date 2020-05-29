It’s been over a decade since Prince William was in school, so it’s only natural that the Duke of Cambridge would have forgotten a thing or two from his school days. The royal dad of three admitted that he’s struggled to answer some of his kids’ questions while homeschooling during the coronavirus lockdown. “Homeschooling is fun, isn’t it?” William joked (via People magazine) to other parents on a Zoom call that was featured in the BBC documentary Football, Prince William and Mental Health.

©Getty Images Prince William has opened up about the struggles of homeschooling his kids

“You start to worry about how little you remember from your school days when you can’t do the maths questions at home,” he added. Another parent quipped that he did not know phonics existed, while his five-year-old child did, to which the Duke replied, “The challenges of lockdown, hey!”

Prince George and Princess Charlotte , who are students at Thomas’s Battersea, began homeschooling in March. The family of five has been self-isolating at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk amid the pandemic. In April, Kate Middleton revealed that she had deprived her oldest children of their Easter break. “Don’t tell the children we’ve actually kept [homeschooling] going through the holidays. I feel very mean,” she told BBC.