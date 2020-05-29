Sarah Ferguson is showering daughter Princess Beatrice with love on what would have been a special day in her life: her wedding day. The Duchess of York penned a moving tribute in honor of her oldest child’s postponed nuptials. “Love you my darling Beatrice. You have given me more joy than I could ever wish for. I am so excited to celebrate yours and Edo’s love when we all are out of lockdown,” Sarah wrote alongside a childhood photo of Beatrice. “The most important thing is health and love and today I send it to you and all the other people that were getting married during this time .. so proud of you all.”

©Princess Eugenie Princess Beatrice and Edo were set to tie the knot on May 29

Beatrice, 31, was set to marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday, May 29, at the Chapel Royal in St. James‘s Palace, but the royal wedding was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was reported in April that the nuptials would not go on as originally scheduled. The news came a month after Beatrice and Edo were forced to cancel their Buckingham Palace reception. At the time, a palace spokesperson said, “Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances.”