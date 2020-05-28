Earlier this year, Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and her boyfriend Shaman Durek escaped to Hawaii for a romantic vacation. At the time, the couple was photographed engaging in PDA less than two months after the funeral of the Norwegian royal’s ex-husband Ari Behn, whom she shared daughters Maud Angelica, 17, Leah Isadora, 15, and Emma Tallulah, 11, with. The images published in February by Se og Hør proved that the Princess and her partner were still going strong despite split rumors. Märtha Louise has now criticized the paparazzi for snapping the photos of her and the spiritual guru, which she said impacted her children.

©Princess Martha Louise PDA photos of the Princess and her boyfriend were published less than two months after Ari Behn’s funeral

“The paparazzi pictures in Hawaii were taken without us assuming they were there. The press did not reveal themselves, they were far away, and we had no idea where they were or who took the pictures,” the royal said (via Royal Central) during a podcast interview with Tut & Mediekjør. “It was very close to Ari’s death, and for the kids to see this on the front-cover week after week, again and again, was very stressful at this time.”

Märtha Louise added, “Unfortunately, these paparazzi pictures are something that happens all too often. And especially now in this vulnerable time that I and my whole family have been in now after Ari’s death. It has been a lot and it has been an added burden.”

©Getty Images Märtha Louise’s ex-husband’s funeral was held in January of 2020

The Princess’ ex took his life on Christmas Day. The late author’s oldest daughter Maud delivered an emotional eulogy with Märtha Louise by her side at Ari’s funeral service held at the Oslo Cathedral in January. In March, the mom of three revealed how her daughters were coping with the loss of their father. Sharing a photo of spring flowers blooming, she penned, “Today the first signs of spring appeared in the garden here. So beautiful these spring flowers are as always sprouting through dead leaves. We in our little family have gone through - and are still going through - a hard time after Ari‘s death. The hardest we have been through. Ever since Christmas and even before Covid-19 was a fact of the world, we were in the dark waves of sorrow and I had to find a foothold in the parent role for three fragile, beautiful, vulnerable, fine children who needed me 24/7.”