The Duchess of Cornwall followed in the footsteps of Hollywood royalty as she carried out her first character reading. Prince Charles ’ wife participated in the latest episode of James and the Giant Peach with Taika & Friends. The Duchess joined Academy Award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi for the YouTube series reading Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach. Camilla took on the role of the ship’s captain who spots a giant peach fly by in the story. Prior to reading, the Duchess told Taika, “I’m thrilled to do it! Not that I’m much of an actor but I shall do my best.”

©Youtube The Duchess read lines from James and the Giant Peach with Oscar winner Taika Waititi

The Duchess recited her lines from her Scottish residence Birkhall, reading: “Holy cats! Send a message to the Queen at once! The country must be warned!” Taika told the royal that they “did rather well.” The Duchess concurred, adding, “I loved doing it.” Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o and Josh Gad also had parts in the sixth episode. “Wow,” Josh said after watching the royal’s part.

A number of A-lister stars have read in previous episodes, including Meryl Streep, Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, Cara Delevingne, Olivia Wilde, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Eddie Redmayne, Benedict Cumberbatch, Liam Hemsworth and more. The Roald Dahl Story Company is bringing the classic children’s book to life with Taika in order to raise money for Partners In Health. The nonprofit health care organization is working on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19 in some of the most vulnerable parts of the world.