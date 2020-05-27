Spanish Princesses join Queen Letizia and King Felipe for somber tribute

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia joined their parents Queen Letizia and King Felipe for a moment of silence on Wednesday to remember the victims of the coronavirus pandemic. The royals dressed in black for the somber occasion at Zarzuela Palace. “Spain mourns for so many thousands of compatriots that we have lost in this pandemic. Many also continue to face it to get ahead, and to all of them, along with their families, we owe our memory, our mourning and our love,” the palace said.

©Getty Images The Spanish Princesses joined their parents for the somber tribute on May 27

The Princesses and their parents emerged from the palace and made their way to the flag, which was lowered to half-mast, for the minute of silence. The Spanish government declared an official 10-day mourning period starting May 27 through June 5 to pay tribute to the over 25,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. On Tuesday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez tweeted, “10 days, the longest mourning of our democracy, with which we show all our pain and pay tribute to those who have died. Your memory will always remain with us.”

Wednesday marked Leonor and Sofia’s first public outing since the outbreak of the pandemic. The Spanish Princesses were last seen virtually in April as they took part in an online reading of Don Quixote, which was organized by the Círculo de Bellas Artes as a tribute for those on the frontlines of the global health crisis. The sisters also recorded a moving message for the children of Spain. “Like millions of kids, we have been in lockdown for a month due to this pandemic, not being able to go to school and trying to carry on the best we can,” future Queen Leonor, 14, said.