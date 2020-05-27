Awaiting the birth of your first child is always an exciting, if a bit of a nerve-wracking time, but finding out you’re expecting not one but two babies must be on a whole other level! And Princess Alessandra of Hanover is going through just such an emotional roller coaster, especially given the the strict recent lockdown measures that have been in place in Spain. Her and husband Prince Christian , who’s father is Prince Ernst August of Hanover, are set to become parents in the summer, having married in Lima, Peru in 2018.

©Hola Princess Alessandra de Osma, also known as Sassa, is pictured in the latest issue of ¡HOLA!

The elegant mom-to-be has been spotted walking the streets of Madrid, protective face mask firmly in place and in a stylish black and white stripy maternity dress. Hand protectively resting on her bump, she looked relaxed and happy to be able to enjoy the Spanish sun for a while. Our sister magazine ¡HOLA! Spain had the chance to talk with the Peruvian beauty last summer and when asked about her future plans she stated: “I think, like most couples, when you get married it’s with the idea of forming a family at some point.” The most recent photos of her also appear in this week’s issue of ¡HOLA!