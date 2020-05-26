Prince William and Kate Middleton ’s son Prince George is getting ready for one great and artful seventh birthday thanks to his grandfather Prince Charles . In a recent interview with Alan Titchmarsh on Classic FM, the Prince of Wales revealed his possible plans for his nietecito’s upcoming birthday on July 22. Queen Elizabeth ’s son shared how his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, was one of the biggest influences in his life early on when it came to learning about the arts and music. He shared how he remembers going to see the Bolshoi Ballet perform for the first time and how that positively influenced his life at the ripe age of seven. Prince Charles shares that he hopes to do the same for his grandchildren as well.

©GettyImages Prince William and Kate Middleton share three children: Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two

He shared, “My grandmother used to play quite a bit of music, so I would hear something there. But I suspect the first time I really became aware of it was being taken by my grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, to Covent Garden aged 7, I think. It must have been in 1956 to see the Bolshoi Ballet perform. It was their first visit to the United Kingdom and I shall never forget that incredible occasion.” Prince Charles continues to explain how he was “inspired” by the experience and the lasting effect it had on his life. “I was completely inspired by it. Which is why it’s so important, I think, for grandparents or other relations to take children at about the age of 7 to experience some form of the arts in performance,” he continued.

