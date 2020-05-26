Prince Carl Philip of Sweden is doing his part to help others during these unprecedented times. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the royal reserve officer has been serving at the Swedish Armed Forces’ headquarters since mid-May. “The Prince is located at the Operations Command‘s Operational Command Center, which directs and coordinates operational operations and operations for all combat forces. From the command center, the Armed Forces also support and coordinate the community with the covid-19 pandemic,” the Swedish Royal Court said.

©Henrik Lundqvist Radmark/Forsvarsmakten Prince Carl Philip is serving at the Swedish Armed Forces’ Headquarters

The palace added, “The service is performed at the Prince’s initiative. The Prince made himself available to the Swedish Armed Forces after the visit to the interim management that the Prince, on the King’s behalf, made earlier this spring.”

Carl Philip, who studied at the Swedish National Defense College in the fall of 2007, completed his military service with the Amphibious Battalion of Vaxholm’s Coast Artillery Regiment and is trained as a combat boat commander (combat boat 90). In 2002, the 41-year-old Prince became a Sub-Lieutenant in the Royal Swedish Navy and later achieved the ranks of Lieutenant in 2007 and Major in 2014.