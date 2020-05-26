Queen Letizia nails social-distancing style as Spain eases lockdown measures

Spanish Queen Letizia always manages to look impeccable – even when wearing a protective face mask. Having been confined to their office in the Zarzuela Palace for the past two months, King Felipe and Letizia are gradually making more trips outside their home and on May 25, they met up with the Scientific Council of the Elcano Royal Institute. Letizia looked on point in black culottes, matching high heels and a light gray Chanel-style top. She left her glossy locks loose and held a small clutch, with the obligatory face mask concealing her nose and mouth.

©GettyImages Strict social-distancing measures were in place during the meeting

King Felipe is the honorary president of the Elcano Royal Institute which analyses world events and trends from a Spanish, European and global perspective. Felipe last visited their headquarters in 2014, shortly after being proclaimed King. Letizia and her husband took part in a video conference about the COVID-19 pandemic’s global impact at the Institute, maintaining strict social distancing rules, with a spare seat between King Felipe and his neighbor at the table.