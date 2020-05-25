Prince Albert of Monaco channels mom Grace Kelly in acting role

The movie is a remake of the director’s 1976 cult high speed jaunt though Paris, which was called C’était Un Rendez-Vous and sees Monaco racing driver Charles Leclerc driving through the deserted streets of Monte Carlo. A huge Formula One fanatic himself, Prince Albert looked in his element as he chatted with Charles and the director on set.

Albert's nephew Pierre Casiraghi and his wife Beatrice Borromeo were also on hand to witness the production

The youngest generation of Monaco royals were not around to take in the action. Albert and Princess Charlene ’s five-year-old twins Jacques and Gabriella haven’t been seen since Charlene posted cute photos of them looking for Easter eggs back in April. And Pierre and Beatrice’s young sons Stefano (3) and two-year-old Francesco were also kept back at home.

The production comes as Monaco gradually eases lockdown measures with strict social distancing measures in place and the compulsory use of masks in public places. Prince Albert himself was one of the first heads of states to be diagnosed with COVID-19 and had to isolate from the rest of his family for a couple of weeks. Talking to People about the difficult time, he said: “We FaceTimed – usually in the evenings. We told stories and talked about what we did during the day. I told [the twins] to be safe. They knew I was sick and that I had to stay away.” He then quipped, “I’m hoping I get a ‘Welcome Home’ banner.